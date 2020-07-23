Tom Verducci: Mookie Betts’ $365M Dodgers deal is a tough blow for Red Sox Fans Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tom Verducci joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes after news broke that former Red Sox player Mookie Betts signed a $365M 12 year extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers, dashing any hopes that he might return to Boston after a year. Verducci explains why this deal makes sense for Betts and the Dodgers, and why it's such a tough blow for Red Sox fans.


