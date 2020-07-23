Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi unlikely to play in FA Cup final vs Chelsea, says Mikel Arteta Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Shkodran Mustafi looks set to miss Arsenal’s FA Cup final clash against Chelsea. The Germany defender suffered a hamstring injury in the latter stages of the Gunners’ 2-0 win over Man City in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final. And Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is not hopeful that Mustafi will win his fitness race in time for […] 👓 View full article

