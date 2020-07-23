Global  
 

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi unlikely to play in FA Cup final vs Chelsea, says Mikel Arteta

talkSPORT Thursday, 23 July 2020
Shkodran Mustafi looks set to miss Arsenal’s FA Cup final clash against Chelsea. The Germany defender suffered a hamstring injury in the latter stages of the Gunners’ 2-0 win over Man City in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final. And Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is not hopeful that Mustafi will win his fitness race in time for […]
News video: Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference 00:39

 Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat Liverpool and Manchester City in their two previous outings.Eddie Nketiah's header hit the post but the...

