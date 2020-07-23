|
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi unlikely to play in FA Cup final vs Chelsea, says Mikel Arteta
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Shkodran Mustafi looks set to miss Arsenal’s FA Cup final clash against Chelsea. The Germany defender suffered a hamstring injury in the latter stages of the Gunners’ 2-0 win over Man City in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final. And Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is not hopeful that Mustafi will win his fitness race in time for […]
