Manchester United go after Gueye
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Le 10 Sport, Manchester United are looking towards Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye as a potential target heading into the summer transfer window. The 30-year-old had previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford prior to leaving Everton last summer, with the Red Devils being more than willing […]
