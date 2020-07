Boxing news: Mike Tyson officially coming out of retirement to face Roy Jones Jr in September in 8-round exhibition bout Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Mike Tyson is officially coming out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout. The 54-year-old, who has stunned fans with his physical transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, told fans he was making a comeback to the sport back in May. Although many sceptics insisted it was a publicity stunt, the former […]