Nate Pearson placed on taxi squad as Blue Jays unveil roster Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Star prospect Nate Pearson will have to settle for a spot on the Toronto Blue Jays' three-man taxi squad at the start of the shortened 2020 regular season. 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources Pearson left off Jays’ roster, likely delaying free agency TORONTO (AP) — Nate Pearson was not included on the Toronto Blue Jays’ 30-man roster for Friday’s opener at Tampa Bay, a move that likely will delay...

