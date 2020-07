Nats star Juan Soto positive for COVID-19, out for opener Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The Washington Nationals have put star slugger Juan Soto on the COVID-19 injured list just hours before they face the New York Yankees on opening day The Washington Nationals have put star slugger Juan Soto on the COVID-19 injured list just hours before they face the New York Yankees on opening day 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Nats' Soto tests positive for virus, to miss opener Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, who was a breakout star of the team's run to the 2019 World Series title, will miss Thursday's season opener against the Yankees...

ESPN 15 minutes ago





Tweets about this