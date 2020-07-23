|
Roy Jones Jr once turned down £33m to fight Mike Tyson – but now they’re finally set to face off in their 50s
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will face off in September – 17 years after they should have first met in the ring. The pair were both boxing superstars but never fought in their prime, despite Jones Jr receiving an astonishing $40million (£33m) offer to take on the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’. Jones Jr […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this