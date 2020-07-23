Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roy Jones Jr once turned down £33m to fight Mike Tyson – but now they’re finally set to face off in their 50s

talkSPORT Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will face off in September – 17 years after they should have first met in the ring. The pair were both boxing superstars but never fought in their prime, despite Jones Jr receiving an astonishing $40million (£33m) offer to take on the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’. Jones Jr […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tre Jones Ready For NBA Draft [Video]

Tre Jones Ready For NBA Draft

Tre Jones, like brother Tyus, is projected to be a first-round NBA draft pick – even though he’ll now have to wait til September, reports Mike Max (2:02). WCCO 4 News At 10 - June 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Mike Tyson to Return to Boxing in Pay-Per-View Fight vs Roy Jones Jr

Mike Tyson to Return to Boxing in Pay-Per-View Fight vs Roy Jones Jr Mike Tyson is returning to the ring at 54 years old, where he’ll face off against another 50-year old in Roy Jones Jr. The fight will be available on...
The Wrap Also reported by •Daily StartalkSPORTTMZ.comBBC NewsUSATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphWorldNewsSeattle TimesNews24CBC.ca

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr: When is it, how much will it be, will fans be allowed and why won’t there be a knockout?

 Mike Tyson and Roy Jones have both confirmed they will meet one another in an eight-round exhibition bout in September. The former world heavyweight champion has...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this