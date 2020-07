Golf: Ryan Fox on the leaderboard at British Masters, Michael Campbell misses cut Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kiwi golfing legend Michael Campbell has bombed out of the British Masters, unable to follow up his bright start to the tournament.Campbell fired a second-round nine-over-par 80 to miss the cut.Just yesterday he was left "completely... Kiwi golfing legend Michael Campbell has bombed out of the British Masters, unable to follow up his bright start to the tournament.Campbell fired a second-round nine-over-par 80 to miss the cut.Just yesterday he was left "completely... πŸ‘“ View full article

