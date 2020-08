Restart sets up Mavs' Doncic, Porzingis for playoff debuts Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The NBA restarts means the Dallas Mavericks should soon see the playoff debuts of European stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis The NBA restarts means the Dallas Mavericks should soon see the playoff debuts of European stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this