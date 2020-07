Dodgers leave reliever Dustin May off 30-man roster Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The Los Angeles Dodgers have left reliever Dustin May off their 30-man opening day roster The Los Angeles Dodgers have left reliever Dustin May off their 30-man opening day roster 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tom Carrillo This was just reported I believe. Dodgers leave reliever Dustin May off 30-man roster https://t.co/DO2v4nOJLW via… https://t.co/rmrncgM6oe 2 hours ago WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Dodgers leave reliever Dustin May off 30-man roster https://t.co/EGUZKiT3X1 #AthleteHealth… https://t.co/ePDrIG13S3 2 hours ago ESPN Los Angeles Dodgers leave reliever May off 30-man roster https://t.co/dtmncQpwAd https://t.co/23gFj64S0t 3 hours ago