Sources: MLB union OKs postseason expansion Thursday, 23 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

The MLB players union has agreed to a plan to expand the 2020 postseason to 16 teams, but the playoff expansion still needs approval of owners, sources told ESPN's Marly Rivera. 👓 View full article

