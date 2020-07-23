|
Scottish Premiership restart dealt huge blow as St Mirren confirm SEVEN positive COVID-19 tests following outbreak
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Plans for Scottish football’s monumental restart may potentially have suffered a blow following a major coronavirus outbreak at St Mirren. Seven members of staff at the Buddies have tested positive for COVID-19 nine days before the Scottish Premiership is due to start. St Mirren confirmed several members of their coaching staff had tested positive but […]
