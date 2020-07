You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers



Mookie Betts Agrees to $365M Contract Extension With Dodgers The 12-year deal keeps Betts from becoming a free agent after the 2020 MLB season ends. The contract also includes a $65 million signing.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Dodgers ace Kershaw out with back issue, was starting opener LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was put on the injured list because of a back issue hours before he was scheduled to start Thursday night for...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



Kershaw: Responsibility on road the key to 2020 season LOS ANGELES (AP) — With three days to go before the 2020 opener, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw already was reveling in the first victory of the...

Seattle Times 3 days ago





Tweets about this