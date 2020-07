Michael Phelps teams up with son to promote safe swimming Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





In the 30-second PAW Patrol Safety First video, Michael, Boomer and other parent-child pairs take users through the "ABCs and 123s of swim safety" that include never getting into the pool without a... America's iconic swimmer Michael Phelps and son Boomer, four, figure in a video which teaches kids how to stay safe in water.In the 30-second PAW Patrol Safety First video, Michael, Boomer and other parent-child pairs take users through the "ABCs and 123s of swim safety" that include never getting into the pool without a 👓 View full article

