Frank Lampard warns Liverpool: Don't get too arrogant now

Mid-Day Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has warned Premier League champions Liverpool to not be complacent after their title success. Liverpool added cherry on top of their Premier League trophy presentation party with a 5-3 win over Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday night. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Lampard exchanged words in the...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview

Liverpool v Chelsea: Premier League match preview 01:14

 An in-depth look at Liverpool's clash against Chelsea at Anfield as the champions ready themselves to lift the Premier League trophy.

