Betts scores first run as a Dodger, Kike Hernández powers LA to 8-1 win over Giants Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Former American League MVP Mookie Betts made his Los Angeles debut, going 1-5 with a run scored. Clayton Kershaw was scratched from his start and was placed on the IL with a back injury, leaving Dustin May to start. Kike Hernández led the Dodgers attack going 4-5 with a home run and five RBI's.

