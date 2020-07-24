|
Jamie Redknapp tells Arsenal to spend big this summer
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Jamie Redknapp has urged the Arsenal board to give Mikel Arteta significant funds in the summer transfer window. The Gunners produced their best performance of the 2019-20 season in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night. Arsenal couldn’t follow up that display with a win in […]
The post Jamie Redknapp tells Arsenal to spend big this summer appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this