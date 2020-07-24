Global  
 

Jamie Redknapp tells Arsenal to spend big this summer

The Sport Review Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Jamie Redknapp has urged the Arsenal board to give Mikel Arteta significant funds in the summer transfer window. The Gunners produced their best performance of the 2019-20 season in a 2-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night. Arsenal couldn’t follow up that display with a win in […]

