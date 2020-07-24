Jamie Redknapp tells Arsenal to spend big this summer

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners looked.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 3 weeks ago Arteta reacts to rumours of Guendouzi summer exit



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to rumours that Matteo Guendouzi will be leaving the club this summer. He spoke ahead of Arsenal's clash with Sheffield United on Sunday. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27 Published on June 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources Jamie Redknapp highlights four issues for Arsenal to deal with before new season Arsenal suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss at Aston Villa on Tuesday night and Mikel Arteta has several key problems to try to resolve in the summer, says Jamie...

Daily Star 4 days ago



Jamie Redknapp insists Jack Grealish is already an Aston Villa legend Jack Grealish was naturally a big talking point during coverage of Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Walsall Advertiser 4 days ago





Tweets about this