Dhoni has left door open for a comeback: Jones Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

MS Dhoni likes to do the unthinkable at times. He doesn't really follow a set protocol. When he decided he didn't want to continue playing Tests anymore, he took the decision during a Test series in Australia that he was captaining in 2014. In January this year, the BCCI had to drop Dhoni from their list of centrally contracted players, after all he hadn't played for the country in almost six months at that time. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this