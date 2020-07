Leeds United 2020/21 kits: Concept designs will have fans even more excited about the new Premier League season Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Leeds United are back in the Premier League after 16 years away and supporters around the world are already excited. One thing which could tip them into a state of delirium though is the prospect of their new kits for their return. It’s already been announced that, in a record five-year deal, their apparel will […] πŸ‘“ View full article