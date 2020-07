We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes



ATTENTION EDITORS: RESENDING WITH FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE WITH CRICKETERS JOE ROOT, BEN STOKES AND PHIL SIMMONS AFTER ENGLAND BEAT WEST INDIES IN SECOND TEST SHOWS: Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:01 Published 4 days ago

Joe Root hails Ben Stokes' triumphant form as England secure victory over West Indies at Old Trafford



Captain Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes after his starring role as England beat the West Indies by 113 runs in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford.Stokes followed up his superb first-innings 176 by.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 4 days ago