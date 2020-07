Chelsea to lose academy star Samuel Iling as Juventus reach transfer 'agreement' Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Chelsea wonderkid Samuel Iling is on the verge of joining Juventus, with reports in Italy suggesting the left winger has already completed a medical out in Turin Chelsea wonderkid Samuel Iling is on the verge of joining Juventus, with reports in Italy suggesting the left winger has already completed a medical out in Turin 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this