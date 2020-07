Conte fumes after Inter draw ends title hopes Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Inter Milan's goalless draw against Fiorentina on Wednesday left Juventus needing just one more win to claim a ninth consecutive Serie A title. Juve are six points clear of second-placed Atalanta and can claim their 36th 'Scudetto' on Thursday with a win at struggling Udinese. Antonio Conte's Inter are third, one point behind...

