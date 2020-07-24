How close Robert Whittaker came to DEATH after his bowel collapsed in 2019 as he prepares to face Darren Till on Fight Island Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Robert Whittaker was potentially hours from death before he was forced to cancel his fight with Kelvin Gastelum in February 2019. Suddenly, one of the pound-for-pound best fighters on the planet was rushed into emergency surgery and in a battle for his life. Whittaker returns to action this Saturday night when he takes on Darren […] 👓 View full article

