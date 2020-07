You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Black Lives Matter Billboard At Fenway Park



A sign that reads “Black Lives Matter” went up outside Fenway Park in Boston Wednesday. The 254-foot-long billboard is operated by the Red Sox Foundation. A Red Sox spokesperson said “… we.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:15 Published 18 hours ago Twins Home Opener To Honor George Floyd With Memorial Graphic, Moment Of Silence



George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement and frontline COVID-19 workers will be honored during the Minnesota Twins’ home opener next week. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:46 Published 18 hours ago Black Lives Matter Sues Over Plan To Send Surge Of Federal Agents To Chicago



As President Donald Trump prepares to send a “surge of federal law enforcement” to Chicago to help fight violent crime, Black Lives Matter Chicago is seeking a court order to prevent a repeat of.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:03 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this