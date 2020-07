Preview: Sandy Alcantara leads Marlins into 2020 season on the road vs. Phillies Friday, 24 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Sandy Alcantara will be on the mound Friday night as the Miami Marlins begin the delayed and shortened 2020 season against the Philadelphia Phillies. Sandy Alcantara will be on the mound Friday night as the Miami Marlins begin the delayed and shortened 2020 season against the Philadelphia Phillies. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this