Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

F1 cancels 4 more races for 2020, adds 3 to calendar

FOX Sports Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Formula One says races in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States have all been cancelled for this year amid the coronavirus pandemic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reduced voting sites, heated races in NY and KY [Video]

Reduced voting sites, heated races in NY and KY

New York, Kentucky were among the six states holding primaries Tuesday, with heated, key races and fewer polling sites due to social distancing restrictions. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published
NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag From Its Races And Properties [Video]

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag From Its Races And Properties

NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties on Wednesday, formally distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism that had been a familiar sight at stock..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:30Published
Key Races Still Waiting On Results [Video]

Key Races Still Waiting On Results

Pennsylvania's primary election has come and gone. But key races still are up in the air. KDKA's Jon Delano has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

F1 cancels 4 more races for 2020, adds 3 to calendar

 PARIS (AP) — Formula One races in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States have all been cancelled for this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, with three...
Seattle Times

Covid-19 threatens four more F1 races but German Grand Prix won’t happen

Covid-19 threatens four more F1 races but German Grand Prix won’t happen Coronavirus fears are threatening several more races on the F1 calendar with the Chinese, USA, Mexican and Brazilian Grand Prix’s now looking unlikely, while...
Daily Star


Tweets about this