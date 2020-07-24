F1 cancels 4 more races for 2020, adds 3 to calendar

Reduced voting sites, heated races in NY and KY



New York, Kentucky were among the six states holding primaries Tuesday, with heated, key races and fewer polling sites due to social distancing restrictions. Lisa Bernhard has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20 Published on June 23, 2020

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag From Its Races And Properties



NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties on Wednesday, formally distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism that had been a familiar sight at stock.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:30 Published on June 11, 2020