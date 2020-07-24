|
|
|
F1 cancels 4 more races for 2020, adds 3 to calendar
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Formula One says races in Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States have all been cancelled for this year amid the coronavirus pandemic
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Reduced voting sites, heated races in NY and KY
New York, Kentucky were among the six states holding primaries Tuesday, with heated, key races and fewer polling sites due to social distancing restrictions. Lisa Bernhard has more.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:20Published
|
NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag From Its Races And Properties
NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties on Wednesday, formally distancing itself from what for many is a symbol of slavery and racism that had been a familiar sight at stock..
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:30Published
|
Key Races Still Waiting On Results
Pennsylvania's primary election has come and gone. But key races still are up in the air. KDKA's Jon Delano has more.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:05Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|