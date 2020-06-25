Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamal Adams says Jets are open to trading him

Newsday Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
All Pro safety sounds off on the Jets, head coach Adam Gase and GM Joe Douglas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Michael Vick believes there will be unfortunate consequences for the Jets with Jamal Adams speaking out against HC Adam Gase

Michael Vick believes there will be unfortunate consequences for the Jets with Jamal Adams speaking out against HC Adam Gase 03:04

 Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Jamal Adams' negative comments about Jets' coach, Adam Gase. Vick expects unfortunate consequences in the locker room when the star player speaks out against the coach. This affects the whole team.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd has more faith in the Browns than Jets this season [Video]

Colin Cowherd has more faith in the Browns than Jets this season

With Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns inching closer towards a long-term extension, the New York Jets have yet to sign All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the Browns'..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:49Published
Why Jets Fans Feel Betrayed by Jamal Adams [Video]

Why Jets Fans Feel Betrayed by Jamal Adams

@Connor goes through the history of Adams' comments on turning around the Jets culture in 2017, and how fans have been clinging to that statement, only to feel betrayed

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:41Published
Colin Cowherd: Don't blame Adam Gase for the Jets' dysfunction [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Don't blame Adam Gase for the Jets' dysfunction

Colin Cowherd explains how the New York Jets franchise has been dysfunctional for long before Adam Gase was hired and why he shouldn't be blamed for the team's current situation with Jamal Adams.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Jamal Adams takes aim at Jets coach Adam Gase: 'Don't feel like he's the right leader'

 New York Jets safety Jamal Adams took issue with reports regarding Woody Johnson earlier this week. On Friday, he set his sights on Adam Gase.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ESPNCBS 2Daily Caller

Jamal Adams says Jets are open to trading him before 2020 NFL season, Pro Bowl safety bashes coach Adam Gase

 Adams' days in New York may be up shortly
CBS Sports

Michael Vick believes there will be unfortunate consequences for the Jets with Jamal Adams speaking out against HC Adam Gase

Michael Vick believes there will be unfortunate consequences for the Jets with Jamal Adams speaking out against HC Adam Gase Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Jamal Adams' negative comments about Jets' coach, Adam Gase. Vick expects unfortunate consequences in the locker room...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

JMon3y14

Joel Wright Why @dallascowboys why u didn’t get @TheAdamsEra before he went to @Seahawks https://t.co/1hnzgjjC1l 2 minutes ago

M1K2YG

MAGįK Adams says Gase not the right leader for Jets - via @ESPN App https://t.co/uLMLqht0Ld 2 hours ago

SaizDeku

Vincent RT @nfltrade_rumors: Jamal Adams Says Adam Gase Isn’t Right Leader For #Jets, Explains Trade Request https://t.co/sye8azeyB9 https://t.co/9… 7 hours ago

nfltrade_rumors

NFLTradeRumors.co Jamal Adams Says Adam Gase Isn’t Right Leader For #Jets, Explains Trade Request https://t.co/sye8azeyB9 https://t.co/9rBqv0NwTl 7 hours ago

GivingLoveDaily

❤DailyLove4Life❤ Adams says Gase not the right leader for Jets https://t.co/qmglhkT87S via @ESPN App https://t.co/NjQyBfuJ1p 12 hours ago

SVOFL

ꜱᴜʀʀᴇʏ'ꜱ ᴠᴇʀʏ ᴏᴡɴ ꜰᴀɴᴛᴀꜱʏ ʟᴇᴀɢᴜᴇ Adams says Gase not the right leader for Jets https://t.co/LrawLz8Nln #NFL #football 13 hours ago

OREGONDUCKSGO

Go Ducks Go! #GoDucks https://t.co/tZceSHTIdI Adams says Gase not the right leader for Jets https://t.co/1xkcUrXCJ3 13 hours ago

genadamedia

genadamedia Video: Jets’ Jamal Adams says Adam Gase isn’t the ‘right leader’ for the organization | First Take https://t.co/A4e45wguFc 14 hours ago