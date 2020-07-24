Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blue Jays vs. Rays: MLB 2020 Opening Day live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, pick

CBS Sports Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
The Blue Jays will open the season in Tampa Bay
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Rays fall to Toronto Blue Jays in season opener with no fans

Rays fall to Toronto Blue Jays in season opener with no fans 01:57

 The Rays couldn't get it done on Opening Day but Friday's game marked the return of baseball in Tampa Bay!

You Might Like


Tweets about this