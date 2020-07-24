|
Jamal Adams takes aim at Jets coach Adam Gase: 'Don't feel like he's the right leader'
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams took issue with reports regarding Woody Johnson earlier this week. On Friday, he set his sights on Adam Gase.
