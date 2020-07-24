Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jamal Adams takes aim at Jets coach Adam Gase: 'Don't feel like he's the right leader'

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams took issue with reports regarding Woody Johnson earlier this week. On Friday, he set his sights on Adam Gase.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cowboys Trade Idea for Jamal Adams [Video]

Cowboys Trade Idea for Jamal Adams

@Connor says trading Michael Gallup to the Jets for Jamal Adams makes perfect sense for both teams

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:44Published
Why Jets Fans Feel Betrayed by Jamal Adams [Video]

Why Jets Fans Feel Betrayed by Jamal Adams

@Connor goes through the history of Adams' comments on turning around the Jets culture in 2017, and how fans have been clinging to that statement, only to feel betrayed

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:41Published
Colin Cowherd: Don't blame Adam Gase for the Jets' dysfunction [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Don't blame Adam Gase for the Jets' dysfunction

Colin Cowherd explains how the New York Jets franchise has been dysfunctional for long before Adam Gase was hired and why he shouldn't be blamed for the team's current situation with Jamal Adams.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Jets Safety Jamal Adams On Adam Gase: ‘Don’t Feel He’s Right Leader For Organization To Reach Promised Land’

 The All-Pro safety spoke to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News about his frustration with contract and trade talks and his issues with head coach Adam Gase.
CBS 2

Jamal Adams Says Adam Gase ‘Isn’t The Right Leader’ For The Jets

 What will happen?
Daily Caller

Adams says Gase not the right leader for Jets

 Trying to force a trade, Jets safety Jamal Adams continues to criticize leaders of the organization, directing his latest salvo at coach Adam Gase.
ESPN


Tweets about this

GaryMyersNY

Gary Myers The Jets shouldn't trade Jamal Adams @Prez even as he takes on the owner, GM and coach. The BEST teams don't trade… https://t.co/nCJwZCxTGF 33 minutes ago

TonyRushingNY

Anthony Rushing I’ve been saying the longer it takes to give Jamal Adams his money, the more toxic this will become. You can’t ha… https://t.co/4Bc6JvAZ0D 2 hours ago

sportschickD

D E A N A Just when we all thought Jamal Adams couldn't stoop any lower, he takes an EXCLUSIVE interview w Douchecanoe Manish… https://t.co/DZvNfTaoyd 2 hours ago

dorfs_

Dorf Jamal Adams really takes the high road by talking to *checks* ... Manish Mehta #Jets 4 hours ago

conuys

Jon Dixon RT @TheJetPress: Our @nyjetsgameplan takes a look at the Jamal Adams situation and explains why an extension is unlikely! #Jets https://t.c… 6 days ago

TheJetPress

The Jet Press Our @nyjetsgameplan takes a look at the Jamal Adams situation and explains why an extension is unlikely! #Jets https://t.co/0F5ExIKZvR 1 week ago