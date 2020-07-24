Jamal Adams takes aim at Jets coach Adam Gase: 'Don't feel like he's the right leader'

Gary Myers The Jets shouldn't trade Jamal Adams @Prez even as he takes on the owner, GM and coach. The BEST teams don't trade… https://t.co/nCJwZCxTGF 33 minutes ago

Anthony Rushing I’ve been saying the longer it takes to give Jamal Adams his money, the more toxic this will become. You can’t ha… https://t.co/4Bc6JvAZ0D 2 hours ago

D E A N A Just when we all thought Jamal Adams couldn't stoop any lower, he takes an EXCLUSIVE interview w Douchecanoe Manish… https://t.co/DZvNfTaoyd 2 hours ago

Dorf Jamal Adams really takes the high road by talking to *checks* ... Manish Mehta #Jets 4 hours ago

Jon Dixon RT @TheJetPress: Our @nyjetsgameplan takes a look at the Jamal Adams situation and explains why an extension is unlikely! #Jets https://t.c… 6 days ago