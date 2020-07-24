Global  
 

West Ham vs Aston Villa: How to watch, TV channel and live stream info

Tamworth Herald Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
West Ham vs Aston Villa: How to watch, TV channel and live stream infoWhere to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa on TV and live stream information for the final-day Premier League clash.
Smith: Villa control their own destiny [Video]

Smith: Villa control their own destiny

Dean Smith says Aston Villa's Premier League status is in their own hands as they travel to face West Ham in Sunday's final round of fixtures.

'Villa's relegation fight to go to final day' [Video]

'Villa's relegation fight to go to final day'

Mark Bosnich stands by his prediction that Aston Villa's fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League will go down to the final day against West Ham.

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

 How to watch West Ham United vs. Aston Villa soccer game
Aston Villa vs Arsenal: How to watch, TV channel and live stream info

Aston Villa vs Arsenal: How to watch, TV channel and live stream info Where to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal on TV and live stream information for the Premier League clash.
West Ham v Aston Villa TV channel info, live stream and kick-off time

West Ham v Aston Villa TV channel info, live stream and kick-off time Here is all of the key information you need ahead of Villa’s game against the Hammers
