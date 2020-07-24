Topps selling trading card of Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch for 24 hours

Dr. Fauci Will Throw First Pitch at Nationals Season Opener The World Series champions start their year against the New York Yankees on Thursday. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is a big fan of the MLB team. Washington Nationals, via statement Fauci has...
Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the US is still in its first wave of the coronavirus.
This warning comes as multiple states record their highest-ever daily new case totals.
"People keep talking about a..