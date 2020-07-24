Global  
 

PSG 1-0 St. Etienne: Neymar Scores, Mbappe Suffers Injury As PSG Win Coupe De France

Friday, 24 July 2020
PSG are trying to end the 2019-20 season on a strong note, and they won the first of three titles they have at their disposal in the coming weeks. Les Parisiens secured the Coupe de France title thanks to a 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne on Friday. The lone goal of the match came in the […]

PSG 1-0 St. Etienne: Neymar Scores, Mbappe Suffers Injury As PSG Win Coupe De France
 PSG and Saint-Etienne finish preparations for French Cup final to be played in front of 5,000 fans at Stade de France on Friday.

