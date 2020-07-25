Global
Nelson Cruz: “We have a goal in mind to win a World Series”
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Nelson Cruz: “We have a goal in mind to win a World Series”
Saturday, 25 July 2020 (
2 days ago
)
Marney Gellner chats with Nelson Cruz about a 60-game season, playing without fans and the Bomba Squad.
