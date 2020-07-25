Global  
 

HIGHLIGHTS: Max Kepler hits two home runs in first two innings

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 July 2020
HIGHLIGHTS: Max Kepler hits two home runs in first two inningsMax Kepler has picked up where the Bomba Squad left off last season, hitting a home run in the first pitch of the season and another in his second at-bat.
