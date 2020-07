Kyle Hendricks throws complete game shutout with 9 K’s in Opening Day win over Brewers, 3-0 Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Kyle Hendricks shined on Opening Day, tossing a complete game shutout, fanning nine Brewers. Anthony Rizzo went deep for the Cubs as they start the season on a good note. Kyle Hendricks shined on Opening Day, tossing a complete game shutout, fanning nine Brewers. Anthony Rizzo went deep for the Cubs as they start the season on a good note. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kyle Hendricks Will Be Opening Day Starter For Cubs



In front of the other starting pitchers, Cubs Manager David Ross let Kyle Hendricks know he would be the Opening Day starter. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:16 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this