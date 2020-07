Indians’ Shane Bieber rings up 14 in Opening Day win over Royals, 2-0 Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Cleveland Indians defeated the Kansas City Royals 2-0 behind a spectacular pitching performance from Shane Bieber. The Indians' ace threw 14 strikeouts, which tied him for second-most for an Opening Day.

