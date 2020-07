Cavan Biggio has big day as Blue Jays rough up Charlie Morton, beat Rays 6-4 on Opening Day Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Off-season acquisition Hyun-Jin Ryu made his debut with Toronto, giving up 3 earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. Meanwhile, rookie standout Cavan Biggio picked up where he left off last season, going 2-3 with a home run and three RBI's, helping lift the Blue Jays to the win.

