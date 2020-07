Athletics beat Angels 7-3 on Matt Olson's 10th inning grand slam Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels played the first extra-inning game of the 2020 season, which was capped off by Matt Olson's game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning. Both Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout finished the game with one hit.

