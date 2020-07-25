Global  
 

Live Super Rugby Aotearoa updates: Crusaders v Hurricanes

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Live Super Rugby Aotearoa updates: Crusaders v HurricanesFollow all the Super Rugby Aotearoa action with the Crusaders hosting the Hurricanes - including all of the build-up to the match from Sky Sport. ‌ Crusaders coach Scott Robertson admits the latest string of injuries...
Chiefs 18 - 25 Hurricanes [Video]

Chiefs 18 - 25 Hurricanes

Hurricanes kept their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign alive, clinching their first victory of the season 25-18 over the still-winless Chiefs.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:20Published
Highlanders 20-40 Crusaders [Video]

Highlanders 20-40 Crusaders

A tough battle between two powerful Super Rugby teams, Highlanders started well but Crusaders secured the win with a double wammy at the very end, definitely a finish not to miss... ...Will Jordan is..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:15Published
43,000 people attend New Zealand's first rugby match after country declared COIVD-19 free [Video]

43,000 people attend New Zealand's first rugby match after country declared COIVD-19 free

Rugby fans in New Zealand went in their swathes to attend the first match since the country has been declared COVID-19 free. Footage from June 14 shows a sold-out Eden Park stadium in Auckland where..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published

News24.com | Will Jordan back at fullback for Crusaders

 Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has made two changes to his starting line-up for their Super Rugby Aotearoa tussle with the Hurricanes.
News24

Super Rugby Aotearoa: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson hopes to overcome 'huge' injuries ahead of Hurricanes clash

Super Rugby Aotearoa: Crusaders coach Scott Robertson hopes to overcome 'huge' injuries ahead of Hurricanes clash Crusaders coach Scott Robertson admits the latest string of injuries to hit his side could prove to be a "challenge" but he's remaining confident in the enviable...
New Zealand Herald

Super Rugby Aotearoa UK kick-off times and TV details for this weekend

Super Rugby Aotearoa UK kick-off times and TV details for this weekend Round six of New Zealand's new competition gets going this weekend. Super Rugby Aotearoa will see the Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Highlanders and Hurricanes play...
Wales Online


1NewsSportNZ

1 NEWS - Sport LIVE: Hurricanes stun Crusaders to end Christchurch unbeaten run https://t.co/8oGIIvp0rk https://t.co/6DVJfbxsYf 3 minutes ago

conorobyrne

Conor O'Byrne RT @PlanetRugby: ⏱ Half-time in #SuperRugbyAotearoa 🇳🇿 Crusaders 17-21 Hurricanes. #CRUvHUR 🔢 Follow the action, live. 👉 https://t.co/PP2… 57 minutes ago

1NewsNZ

1 NEWS RT @1NewsSportNZ: LIVE: Hurricanes hold halftime lead in see-saw thriller against Crusaders https://t.co/8oGIIvp0rk https://t.co/xwkZoeQG0L 1 hour ago

1NewsSportNZ

1 NEWS - Sport LIVE: Hurricanes hold halftime lead in see-saw thriller against Crusaders https://t.co/8oGIIvp0rk https://t.co/xwkZoeQG0L 1 hour ago

PlanetRugby

Planet Rugby ⏱ Half-time in #SuperRugbyAotearoa 🇳🇿 Crusaders 17-21 Hurricanes. #CRUvHUR 🔢 Follow the action, live. 👉… https://t.co/8tzrVXlYut 1 hour ago

LjahNo

no dog pics Live: Super Rugby Aotearoa - Crusaders v Hurricanes | https://t.co/sogc8ZluLi https://t.co/U0WpCZ8YO2 1 hour ago

KaylanGeekie

Kaylan Geekie Crusaders vs Hurricanes live Super Rugby Aotearoa score update: #SuperRugby #Super15Rugby #Crusaders #Hurricanes… https://t.co/gAPcJn56Iw 1 hour ago

super_rugby

Super Rugby Crusaders vs Hurricanes live Super Rugby Aotearoa score update: #SuperRugby #Super15Rugby #Crusaders #Hurricanes… https://t.co/WkHeAtTd6z 1 hour ago