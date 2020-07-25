Global  
 

White, NBC near end of busy Premier League stretch on Sunday

Saturday, 25 July 2020
White, NBC near end of busy Premier League stretch on SundayArlo White and the rest of NBC’s Premier League crew wrap up the season with Championship Sunday, when all 10 matches, take place at the same time
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish

West Ham retain Premier League status and Manchester United edge closer to top-four finish 01:10

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at claiming a return to the Champions League.United will be able to secure fourth place in the league so...

White, NBC near end of busy Premier League stretch on Sunday

 Arlo White didn’t know what to expect when the Premier League season resumed with Project Restart. The only thing he knew was that it beat the alternatives....
