Silverstone offered to host 12 races to help F1 organise a 2020 calendar Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Silverstone's Stuart Pringle says the track offered to host 12 Formula 1 races over a period of months to assist the championship organise a 2020 calendar after the coronavirus disruption 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this