Oilers goalies Smith, Koskinen fuelled by friendly competition in pursuit of Cup run Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The performance of Mike Smith – and that of fellow goalie Mikko Koskinen – is crucial to the Edmonton Oilers’ chances of authoring a fairy tale for their long-suffering fans when hockey resumes. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this