Xavi ‘feeling OK’ after Barcelona legend tests positive for coronavirus Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The 40-year-old says he will take a break from his role as head coach of Qatari side Al Sadd



The post Xavi ‘feeling OK’ after Barcelona legend tests positive for coronavirus appeared first on teamtalk.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bollywood Mega Star In Hospital With COVID



CNN reports that Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. The news was revealed Saturday from his official Twitter account. "I have tested CoviD.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this