Ex-JNU student Sharjeel Imam charged with sedition Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Delhi Police on Saturday charged former JNU student Sharjeel Imam with sedition before a court here for allegedly inciting people to indulge in activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the country. 👓 View full article

