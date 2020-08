You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources DraftKings on Being the PGA Tour's First Ever Official Betting Operator



With golf's return to action amid the coronavirus pandemic, DraftKings has become the first official betting operator for the PGA Tour. Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer of the gaming company, talks.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:48 Published 4 days ago PGA Tour Heads To The Twin Cities This Week For The 3M Open At TPC Twin Cities



The course had been a regular stop on the PGA Tour Champions since 2001, hosting the 3M Championship through 2018. With that event's conclusion, TPC Twin Cities undertook renovations to prepare itself.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago Memorial Tournament Preview: Stacked Field Returns To Muirfield Village



The Memorial Tournament welcomes Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and the world's top-five players for another PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this