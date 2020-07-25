Global  
 

Regis Philbin passes away

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Regis Philbin passes awayWWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away at age 88.
Regis Philbin, beloved TV host of 'Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?' and 'Regis and Kathie Lee,' dies at 88

 TV legend Regis Philbin has died of natural causes. The "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?" and "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee" host was 88.
Regis Philbin Dead at 88

 Regis Philbin has died ... TMZ has learned. The iconic TV host, actor, singer and all-around media personality who was once dubbed "the hardest working man in...
