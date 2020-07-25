Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Regis Philbin passes away
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Regis Philbin passes away
Saturday, 25 July 2020 (
1 hour ago
)
WWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away at age 88.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Regis Philbin, beloved TV host of 'Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?' and 'Regis and Kathie Lee,' dies at 88
TV legend Regis Philbin has died of natural causes. The "Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?" and "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee" host was 88.
USATODAY.com
47 minutes ago
Also reported by •
Billboard.com
•
CTV News
•
TIME
•
BBC News
•
CBS News
Regis Philbin Dead at 88
Regis Philbin has died ... TMZ has learned. The iconic TV host, actor, singer and all-around media personality who was once dubbed "the hardest working man in...
TMZ.com
1 hour ago
Also reported by •
Billboard.com
•
E! Online
•
CTV News
•
CBC.ca
•
BBC News
•
CBS News
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Kylian Mbappé
Brazil
Instagram
Germany
Alabama
Black Lives Matter
National Football League
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Fleetwood Mac
Hurricane Hanna
Elon Musk
Louisville
Xavi Tests Positive
2020 Atlantic
WORTH WATCHING
Cohen arrives for home confinement after release
Brazil's President Bolsonaro says he's recovered from coronavirus
Trader who swapped hairpin for minivan won't stop until she has a house
Nazi concentration camp guard Bruno Dey, 93, convicted in Germany