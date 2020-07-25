Vikings Football Jets trade disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to Seahawks https://t.co/subspHjme7 1 minute ago PIX11 News Jets trade disgruntled star Jamal Adams to Seahawks https://t.co/YsBCG7BRmI https://t.co/ayPy7Qvwsn 5 minutes ago William C. @NFLonFOX THE NEXT TWO FIRST ROUND PICKS,WHERE YOU CAN PICK A FUTURE ALL STAR SAFETY,PLUS YOUR GETTING BACK A START… https://t.co/vKcBfBPxWu 18 minutes ago LegallyBae RT @connortryan: NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets trade star disgruntled safety Jamal Adams to Seattle Seahawks. 21 minutes ago Connor Ryan NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets trade star disgruntled safety Jamal Adams to Seattle Seahawks. 22 minutes ago Abdul Xocoyotzin @MauNFL The Jets have agreed to trade their disgruntled star safety, along with a 2022 fourth round-pick to the Sea… https://t.co/fot3cKYc8h 30 minutes ago Joe Pantorno While Joe Douglas might be hitting the trade market to deal Jamal Adams, the star safety continues to air his griev… https://t.co/6Ksgz4JCk3 1 day ago ESNY Jamal Adams won't hold out despite contract demands and trade request. #TakeFlight @NewmanNYsports FULL STORY:… https://t.co/eDUiecT2LD 1 week ago