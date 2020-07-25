Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jets trade disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to Seahawks

FOX Sports Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
The New York Jets have traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Michael Vick believes there will be unfortunate consequences for the Jets with Jamal Adams speaking out against HC Adam Gase

Michael Vick believes there will be unfortunate consequences for the Jets with Jamal Adams speaking out against HC Adam Gase 03:04

 Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Jamal Adams' negative comments about Jets' coach, Adam Gase. Vick expects unfortunate consequences in the locker room when the star player speaks out against the coach. This affects the whole team.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd has more faith in the Browns than Jets this season [Video]

Colin Cowherd has more faith in the Browns than Jets this season

With Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns inching closer towards a long-term extension, the New York Jets have yet to sign All-Pro safety Jamal Adams. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks the Browns'..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 06:49Published
Cowboys Trade Idea for Jamal Adams [Video]

Cowboys Trade Idea for Jamal Adams

@Connor says trading Michael Gallup to the Jets for Jamal Adams makes perfect sense for both teams

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:44Published
Why Jets Fans Feel Betrayed by Jamal Adams [Video]

Why Jets Fans Feel Betrayed by Jamal Adams

@Connor goes through the history of Adams' comments on turning around the Jets culture in 2017, and how fans have been clinging to that statement, only to feel betrayed

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Jets trade disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to Seahawks

 NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, splitting with a gifted player whose...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Tweets about this

PurplePride

Vikings Football Jets trade disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to Seahawks https://t.co/subspHjme7 1 minute ago

PIX11News

PIX11 News Jets trade disgruntled star Jamal Adams to Seahawks https://t.co/YsBCG7BRmI https://t.co/ayPy7Qvwsn 5 minutes ago

William15080218

William C. @NFLonFOX THE NEXT TWO FIRST ROUND PICKS,WHERE YOU CAN PICK A FUTURE ALL STAR SAFETY,PLUS YOUR GETTING BACK A START… https://t.co/vKcBfBPxWu 18 minutes ago

legallybae

LegallyBae RT @connortryan: NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets trade star disgruntled safety Jamal Adams to Seattle Seahawks. 21 minutes ago

connortryan

Connor Ryan NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets trade star disgruntled safety Jamal Adams to Seattle Seahawks. 22 minutes ago

Abdul72867715

Abdul Xocoyotzin @MauNFL The Jets have agreed to trade their disgruntled star safety, along with a 2022 fourth round-pick to the Sea… https://t.co/fot3cKYc8h 30 minutes ago

JoePantorno

Joe Pantorno While Joe Douglas might be hitting the trade market to deal Jamal Adams, the star safety continues to air his griev… https://t.co/6Ksgz4JCk3 1 day ago

EliteSportsNY

ESNY Jamal Adams won't hold out despite contract demands and trade request. #TakeFlight @NewmanNYsports FULL STORY:… https://t.co/eDUiecT2LD 1 week ago