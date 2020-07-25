Anthony Alford appreciates Blue Jays' support for BLM, but says 'long way to go'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Buffalo embracing the Blue Jays on multi



Local businesses and social media accounts alike are fully embracing the Blue Jays' migration to Buffalo. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:59 Published 1 week ago Ashley Rowe speaks with the voice of the Toronto Blue Jays



Voice of the Blue Jays Ben Wagner tells Ashley Rowe that many players are already familiar with Western New York. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago Governor Cuomo on Toronto Blue Jays playing in Buffalo



On Friday, Governor Cuomo said "it's not done yet," but New York is still pursuing to have the Blue Jays play in Buffalo. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this