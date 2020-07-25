Anthony Alford appreciates Blue Jays' support for BLM, but says 'long way to go'
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () While Anthony Alford said he has received full support from the Toronto Blue Jays, he acknowledges there is plenty of work ahead. Several Blue Jays have worn Black Lives Matter T-shirts and some kneeled for the anthem, but others opted not to do so.
The Toronto Blue Jays heading to Buffalo to play the 2020 season is thought to be a “good shot in the arm” for the City of Good Neighbors. Visit Buffalo Niagara CEO and President Patrick Kaler said the region will see both immediate and long-term economic impacts.