Joe Joyce knocks out Michael Wallisch in three rounds, Daniel Dubois fight remains on track for October 24 Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Joe Joyce demolished Michael Wallisch with a third-round knockout on Saturday night in London, live on talkSPORT. The unbeaten ‘Juggernaut’ lived up to his moniker as he relentlessly walked down his German foe, floored him three times and ended the fight. As usual, the fight began with Joyce taking several punches in order to make […] 👓 View full article

