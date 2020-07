احمد RT @SkySportsPL: #CFC secured the result they needed in beating #WWFC 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to finish fourth in the Premier League and qua… 17 minutes ago Jonathan Tripi RT @LondonBluePod: Manchester United needed to set a Premier League record for penalty goals in the season to qualify for Champions League… 20 minutes ago Channels Sports How Premier League Table Looks Like As United, Chelsea Make UCL https://t.co/bOpksZdoHc 51 minutes ago DJ Yoossouph ™ @sportslovindoc “For me, there are five trophies. The first is to win the Premier League, the second is to win the… https://t.co/higNbKwqin 1 hour ago drakoo RT @ManUtdInPidgin: Manchester United don finish 3️⃣rd for Premier League table. Man Utd don qualify for Champions League. Like this po… 3 hours ago globalsportnut @ColinCowherd @MLB Premier league had teams Fighting For Their Lives today to either qualify for the Champions Leag… https://t.co/AcX9GLw2j0 3 hours ago Matt Stratford #ROSI4LEADER So, Premier League done for another season. I don’t recall the exact phrase but Wenger said something like “one da… https://t.co/1FLJjQIJHD 3 hours ago Mahesa G.K. RT @Chelsea_HQ: Timo Werner watches #Chelsea qualify for the Champions League, as Kai Havertz’s move to Stamford Bridge edges closer. (@BIL… 4 hours ago